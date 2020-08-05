Eplus (PLUS) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Brett Knoblauch maintained a Buy rating on Eplus (PLUS) today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Knoblauch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 54.3% success rate. Knoblauch covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Liveperson, and Medallia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eplus with a $75.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $99.63 and a one-year low of $42.53. Currently, Eplus has an average volume of 68.49K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ePlus, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting solutions for commercial, state and local governments, and government contractors. It operates through the Technology and Financing segments. The Technology segment sells IT products, third-party software, third-party maintenance, professional and managed services, and proprietary software. The Financing segment consists of the financing of IT equipment, software, and related services. The company was founded by Bruce M. Bowen in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.