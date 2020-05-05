Epizyme (EPZM) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Hold rating on Epizyme (EPZM) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Epizyme with a $29.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.82 and a one-year low of $9.74. Currently, Epizyme has an average volume of 898.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EPZM in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Andrew Allen, a Director at EPZM bought 12,500 shares for a total of $116,625.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. The firm also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

