Epizyme (EPZM) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Hold rating on Epizyme (EPZM) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.75, close to its 52-week low of $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 47.3% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Blueprint Medicines.

Epizyme has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.17.

The company has a one-year high of $22.00 and a one-year low of $7.44. Currently, Epizyme has an average volume of 1.13M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EPZM in relation to earlier this year.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. The firm also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.