Epizyme (EPZM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Barclays and Citigroup gave Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on Epizyme today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.55, close to its 52-week low of $9.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Epizyme has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00, implying an 84.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

Based on Epizyme’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.38 million and GAAP net loss of $66.23 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $56.4 million.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. The firm also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.