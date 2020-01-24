Epizyme (EPZM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Citigroup gave Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Yaron Werber maintained a Buy rating on Epizyme yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.72, close to its 52-week high of $27.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Werber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 75.6% success rate. Werber covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Springworks Therapeutics, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Epizyme has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.57, implying a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.82 and a one-year low of $8.98. Currently, Epizyme has an average volume of 1M.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. It also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

