Epizyme (EPZM) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Epizyme (EPZM). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 53.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Miragen Therapeutics, Outlook Therapeutics, and Soleno Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Epizyme with a $27.57 average price target, implying a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Based on Epizyme’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $36.09 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $22.95 million.

Epizyme, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engage in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer. It also develops pinometostat for genetically defined acute leukemia, and EZM8266 for sickle cell disease. The company was founded by Robert Horvitz and Zhang Yi on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

