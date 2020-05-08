Epam Systems (EPAM) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Edward Caso downgraded Epam Systems (EPAM) to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $227.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.0% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epam Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $249.63, an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $230.00 price target.

Epam Systems’ market cap is currently $12.62B and has a P/E ratio of 49.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.22.

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. The firm’s services include product research, customer experience design, and prototyping. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.