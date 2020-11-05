Epam Systems (EPAM) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Epam Systems (EPAM) today and set a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $351.08, close to its 52-week high of $356.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 65.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., SS&C Technologies Holdings, and Bottomline Technologies.

Epam Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $361.29.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Epam Systems’ market cap is currently $18.37B and has a P/E ratio of 62.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.69.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPAM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. The firm’s services include product research, customer experience design, and prototyping. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.