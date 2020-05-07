Epam Systems (EPAM) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Stifel Nicolaus gave Epam Systems (NYSE: EPAM) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Epam Systems today and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $227.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 58.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Epam Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $238.11, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $251.00 price target.

Epam Systems’ market cap is currently $12.4B and has a P/E ratio of 47.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.94.

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. The firm’s services include product research, customer experience design, and prototyping. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.