Epam Systems (EPAM) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Epam Systems (EPAM) today and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $297.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Epam Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $269.57, implying a -9.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $295.60 and a one-year low of $151.97. Currently, Epam Systems has an average volume of 346.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPAM in relation to earlier this year.

EPAM Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. The firm’s services include product research, customer experience design, and prototyping. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.