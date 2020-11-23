Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.07, close to its 52-week high of $14.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.0% and a 42.8% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

Eos Energy Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, implying a 31.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, B.Riley Financial also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

B Riley Principal Merger Corp II is a blank check company.