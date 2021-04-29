Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) on April 27 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 45.3% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Eos Energy Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

