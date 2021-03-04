EON SE (EONGY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

EON SE (EONGY) received a Buy rating and a EUR13.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker on March 2. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 45.4% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, ENGIE SA, and Endesa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EON SE with a $14.47 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.58 and a one-year low of $8.11. Currently, EON SE has an average volume of 8,951.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities. The Customer Solutions segment supplies customers in Europe with power, gas, and heat as well as with products and service. The Renewables segment is involved with planning, building, operating, and managing renewable generation assets. The Non-Core Business segment operates nuclear power stations in Germany. The Corporate Functions/Other segment consists of equity investments held directly within this segment. The company was founded on June 16, 2000 and is headquartered Essen, Germany.