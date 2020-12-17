EON SE (EONGY) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report issued on December 15, Jose Porta from Kepler Capital upgraded EON SE (EONGY) to Buy, with a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Porta is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 57.2% success rate. Porta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, ENGIE SA, and Endesa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EON SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.87.

Based on EON SE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.81 billion and net profit of $620 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.27 billion and had a net profit of $1.72 billion.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities. The Customer Solutions segment supplies customers in Europe with power, gas, and heat as well as with products and service. The Renewables segment is involved with planning, building, operating, and managing renewable generation assets. The Non-Core Business segment operates nuclear power stations in Germany. The Corporate Functions/Other segment consists of equity investments held directly within this segment. The company was founded on June 16, 2000 and is headquartered Essen, Germany.