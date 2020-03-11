EON SE (EONGY) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

EON SE (EONGY) received a Hold rating and a EUR10.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 48.1% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, Centrica, and ENGIE SA.

EON SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.46.

EON SE’s market cap is currently $24.08B and has a P/E ratio of 9.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.37.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.