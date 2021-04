EON SE (EONGY) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report issued on March 30, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on EON SE (EONGY), with a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.71.

Girod has an average return of 3.0% when recommending EON SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6272 out of 7413 analysts.

EON SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.32 and a one-year low of $8.95. Currently, EON SE has an average volume of 11.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities. The Customer Solutions segment supplies customers in Europe with power, gas, and heat as well as with products and service. The Renewables segment is involved with planning, building, operating, and managing renewable generation assets. The Non-Core Business segment operates nuclear power stations in Germany. The Corporate Functions/Other segment consists of equity investments held directly within this segment. The company was founded on June 16, 2000 and is headquartered Essen, Germany.