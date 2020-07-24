EOG Resources (EOG) Receives a Hold from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on EOG Resources (EOG) on July 16 and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -22.3% and a 24.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EOG Resources with a $63.89 average price target, a 28.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Wolfe Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $89.54 and a one-year low of $27.00. Currently, EOG Resources has an average volume of 4.92M.

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.