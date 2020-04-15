EOG Resources (EOG) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on EOG Resources (EOG), with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $39.21, close to its 52-week low of $27.01.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 32.8% success rate. McDermott covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

EOG Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.59, a 66.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

EOG Resources’ market cap is currently $24.58B and has a P/E ratio of 9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.16.

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.