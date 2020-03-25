EOG Resources (EOG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Robert W. Baird gave EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst Jeanine Wai maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources yesterday and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.80, close to its 52-week low of $27.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -30.4% and a 15.7% success rate. Wai covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EOG Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00, representing a 78.4% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

EOG Resources’ market cap is currently $23.17B and has a P/E ratio of 7.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.93.

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.