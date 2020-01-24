EOG Resources (EOG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Barclays gave EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -14.1% and a 28.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Concho Resources, and Pioneer Natural.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EOG Resources with a $100.44 average price target, representing a 23.7% upside. In a report issued on January 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $107.89 and a one-year low of $64.33. Currently, EOG Resources has an average volume of 4.07M.

EOG Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. The company engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas in United States, Canada, Trinidad & Tobago, the United Kingdom, Argentina and China. Its projects include Williston, Greater Green, Power River, Ulinta, DJ, Anadarko, Horn River, Sichuan and Columbus.