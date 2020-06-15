EOG Resources (EOG) Initiated with a Hold at Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co initiated coverage with a Hold rating on EOG Resources (EOG) and a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $52.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.6% and a 25.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

EOG Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.38, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $54.00 price target.

EOG Resources’ market cap is currently $30.6B and has a P/E ratio of 14.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.43.

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.