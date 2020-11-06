EOG Resources (EOG) Gets a Hold Rating from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Hold rating on EOG Resources (EOG) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.60, close to its 52-week low of $27.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -24.8% and a 21.2% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EOG Resources with a $60.92 average price target.

EOG Resources’ market cap is currently $20.73B and has a P/E ratio of 57.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.