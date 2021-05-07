EOG Resources (EOG) Gets a Hold Rating from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co reiterated a Hold rating on EOG Resources (EOG), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.98, close to its 52-week high of $77.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 34.5% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Magnolia Oil & Gas, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EOG Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.29.

Based on EOG Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion and net profit of $337 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.23 billion and had a net profit of $637 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 105 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EOG in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1985 and based in Texas, EOG Resources, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas and natural gas liquids. It operates in the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, China and Canada.