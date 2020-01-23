EOG Resources (EOG) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources (EOG) yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Hanold covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for EOG Resources with a $100.50 average price target, a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $107.89 and a one-year low of $64.33. Currently, EOG Resources has an average volume of 4.11M.

EOG Resources, Inc. is an exploration company. The company engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas in United States, Canada, Trinidad & Tobago, the United Kingdom, Argentina and China. Its projects include Williston, Greater Green, Power River, Ulinta, DJ, Anadarko, Horn River, Sichuan and Columbus.