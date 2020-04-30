Enviva (EVA) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Enviva (EVA), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 52.6% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, California Resources, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enviva is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.33.

The company has a one-year high of $39.31 and a one-year low of $20.63. Currently, Enviva has an average volume of 142.2K.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.