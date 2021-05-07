Envista Holdings (NVST) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Drew Ranieri maintained a Hold rating on Envista Holdings (NVST) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.84, close to its 52-week high of $45.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ranieri is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 0.0% success rate. Ranieri covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Globus Medical.

Envista Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.67, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.00 and a one-year low of $14.73. Currently, Envista Holdings has an average volume of 2.32M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVST in relation to earlier this year.

Envista Holdings Corp. manufactures and markets dental products for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions. The firm operates through the following segments; Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment develops, manufactures and markets dental implant systems, dental prosthetics and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners and lab products. The Equipment & Consumables segments develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. It offers dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company was founded on August 29, 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.