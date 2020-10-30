Envista Holdings (NVST) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report released today, Erin Wright from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Envista Holdings (NVST), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 65.8% success rate. Wright covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phibro Animal Health, Patterson Companies, and Idexx Laboratories.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Envista Holdings with a $27.67 average price target, which is a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Based on Envista Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $362 million and GAAP net loss of $93.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $712 million and had a net profit of $61.5 million.

Envista Holdings Corp. manufactures and markets dental products for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions. The firm operates through the following segments; Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment develops, manufactures and markets dental implant systems, dental prosthetics and associated treatment software and technologies, as well as orthodontic bracket systems, aligners and lab products. The Equipment & Consumables segments develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. It offers dental consumables, equipment, and services to dental professionals. The company was founded on August 29, 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, CA.