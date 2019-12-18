Envision Solar International (EVSI) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Envision Solar International (EVSI) yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.10, close to its 52-week low of $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.6% and a 58.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Envision Solar International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.50 and a one-year low of $3.91. Currently, Envision Solar International has an average volume of 10.44K.

