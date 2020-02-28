Envision Solar International (EVSI) Receives a Buy from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Envision Solar International (EVSI) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.7% and a 38.3% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

Envision Solar International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Envision Solar International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $610.4K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.21 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.