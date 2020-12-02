Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF), with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 70.0% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Descartes, Celestica, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.09.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings’ market cap is currently $238.2M and has a P/E ratio of -1.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.86.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada’s video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo “EGLX”. Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.