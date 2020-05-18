Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Mike Crawford from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF), with a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.92, close to its 52-week low of $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 51.8% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.04, implying an 117.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada’s video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo “EGLX”. Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.