Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLX) today and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 67.5% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Quisitive Technology Solutions, Descartes, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enthusiast Gaming Holdings with a $9.76 average price target.

Based on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42.47 million and GAAP net loss of $6.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.75 million and had a GAAP net loss of $60.23 million.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada’s video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo “EGLX”. Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.