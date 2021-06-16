Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLX) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLX) yesterday and set a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 71.3% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Quisitive Technology Solutions, CGI Group, and Celestica.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.45.

The company has a one-year high of $8.88 and a one-year low of $1.04. Currently, Enthusiast Gaming Holdings has an average volume of 511.6K.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building authentic lifestyle gamers. It has an online network of over 80, owned and affiliated, gaming related websites and a network of 900 YouTube channels reaching 150 million visitors. It also owns and operates Canada’s video-gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo “EGLX”. Its products and services fall into three principal segments: content, advertising and events.