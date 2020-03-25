Enterprise Products Partners (EPD): New Buy Recommendation for This Energy Giant

In a report released yesterday, Christine Cho, CFA from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.90.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 50.3% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enterprise Products Partners with a $26.10 average price target, representing an 85.8% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Enterprise Products Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.01 billion and net profit of $1.12 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.18 billion and had a net profit of $1.3 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EPD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services. The NGL Pipelines & Services segment manages natural gas processing plants. The Crude Oil Pipelines & Services segment stores and markets crude oil products. The Natural Gas Pipelines & Services segment stores and transports natural gas. The Petrochemical & Refined Products Services segment offers propylene fractionation, butane isomerization complex, octane enhancement, and refined products. The company was founded by Dan L. Duncan in April 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More on EPD: