Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.69.

Enterprise Financial Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $48.81 and a one-year low of $21.70. Currently, Enterprise Financial Services has an average volume of 100.9K.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller, and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.