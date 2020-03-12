Entergy (ETR) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Entergy (ETR), with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 51.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

Entergy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.22, which is a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Based on Entergy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $390 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $62.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 149 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETR in relation to earlier this year. Last month, HINNENKAMP PAUL D, the EVP & COO of ETR sold 26,000 shares for a total of $3,394,162.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility, Entergy Wholesale Commodities, and All Other. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.