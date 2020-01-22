Entergy (ETR) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Entergy (ETR) today and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.73, close to its 52-week high of $128.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 49.5% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, South Jersey Industries, and Pinnacle West Capital.

Entergy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.88, implying a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

Entergy’s market cap is currently $25.36B and has a P/E ratio of 31.82. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.53.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility, Entergy Wholesale Commodities, and All Other. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.