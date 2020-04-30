Entergy (ETR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Entergy (ETR) on April 28 and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entergy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.46, a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Argus Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $115.00 price target.

Entergy’s market cap is currently $19.76B and has a P/E ratio of 15.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.03.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 141 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ETR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, HINNENKAMP PAUL D, the EVP & COO of ETR sold 26,000 shares for a total of $3,394,162.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility, Entergy Wholesale Commodities, and All Other. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The All Other segment comprises parent company, Entergy Corporation, and Other business activity. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.