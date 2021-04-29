Entergy (ETR) Gets a Buy Rating from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Julien Dumoulin Smith from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Entergy (ETR), with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Smith covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Edison International, and Hawaiian Electric.

Entergy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.71, representing a 10.3% upside. In a report issued on April 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $114.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Entergy’s market cap is currently $21.43B and has a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.04.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility, Entergy Wholesale Commodities, and All Other. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants; and sells electric power. The All Other segment comprises parent company, Entergy Corporation, and Other business activity. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.