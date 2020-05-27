Entera Bio (ENTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

In a report released today, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group reiterated a Buy rating on Entera Bio (ENTX), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.12.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 45.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Entera Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on Entera Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $42K and GAAP net loss of $2.92 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $3 million.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.