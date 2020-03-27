Entegris (ENTG) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho maintained a Hold rating on Entegris (ENTG) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 55.4% success rate. Ho covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Applied Materials, and MKS Instruments.

Entegris has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.67.

Entegris’ market cap is currently $6.52B and has a P/E ratio of 23.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 43.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENTG in relation to earlier this year.

Entegris, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.