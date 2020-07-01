Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.96, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 44.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.25.

The company has a one-year high of $9.25 and a one-year low of $1.75. Currently, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings has an average volume of 91.98K.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.