Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.71, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 45.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00, a 206.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Based on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.04 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $8.08 million.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings was founded in March 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.