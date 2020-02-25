Enpro Industries (NPO) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Ian Zaffino from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Enpro Industries (NPO), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaffino is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 51.3% success rate. Zaffino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Servicemaster Global Holdings, Madison Square Garden Co, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The the analyst consensus on Enpro Industries is currently a Hold rating.

Enpro Industries’ market cap is currently $1.21B and has a P/E ratio of 91.58. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.37.

EnPro Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Products, Engineered Products and Power Systems.