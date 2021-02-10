Enphase Energy (ENPH) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Enphase Energy (ENPH). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $200.10, close to its 52-week high of $222.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 90.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Capstone Turbine, and Broadwind Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enphase Energy with a $200.70 average price target, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $151.00 price target.

Based on Enphase Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $179 million and net profit of $39.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $180 million and had a net profit of $31.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENPH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, Richard Mora, a Director at ENPH sold 68,122 shares for a total of $9,543,125.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories, and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

