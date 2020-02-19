Enphase Energy (ENPH) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on Enphase Energy (ENPH) today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.17, close to its 52-week high of $42.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 66.9% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as DASAN Zhone Solutions, Acacia Communications, and Lumentum Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enphase Energy with a $43.50 average price target.

Enphase Energy’s market cap is currently $4.92B and has a P/E ratio of 116.64. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.26.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENPH in relation to earlier this year.

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories, and Enlighten and Apps.