Enphase Energy (ENPH) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard assigned a Hold rating to Enphase Energy (ENPH) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.3% and a 74.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Enphase Energy with a $207.33 average price target, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy’s market cap is currently $22.64B and has a P/E ratio of 189.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 54.39.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ENPH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Steven Gomo, a Director at ENPH bought 23,818 shares for a total of $177,206.

Enphase Energy, Inc. is an energy technology company that provides energy management technology solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry worldwide. It engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling software-driven home energy solutions, which connect energy generation, energy storage and web-based control and communications management services.