Enphase Energy (ENPH) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on August 2, Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Enphase Energy (ENPH), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.84, close to its 52-week high of $76.75.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.81, implying a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $76.75 and a one-year low of $17.18. Currently, Enphase Energy has an average volume of 6.17M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENPH in relation to earlier this year.

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories, and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.