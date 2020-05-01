Enphase Energy (ENPH) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Hold rating on Enphase Energy (ENPH) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 64.8% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Enphase Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.55.

The company has a one-year high of $59.16 and a one-year low of $12.36. Currently, Enphase Energy has an average volume of 7.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ENPH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2020, Benjamin John Kortlang, a Director at ENPH bought 27,428 shares for a total of $205,710.

Enphase Energy, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of microinverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories, and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R. Belur and Martin Fornage in March 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.