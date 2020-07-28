Enova International (ENVA) Receives a Hold from Maxim Group

In a report released yesterday, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on Enova International (ENVA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.9% and a 45.7% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Savings Financial Group, Arlington Asset Investment, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enova International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.00.

The company has a one-year high of $29.33 and a one-year low of $7.84. Currently, Enova International has an average volume of 374.9K.

Enova International, Inc. engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization (CSO) program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service and analytics-as-a-service. It caters non-prime credit consumers and small businesses in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded by Albert Goldstein and Alexander Goldstein in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.